Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Quiet performance despite eight targets Sunday

Beasley caught four of eight targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

With Dak Prescott unable to find anyone open down the field against a stingy Broncos secondary, the Cowboys' QB looked Beasley's way fairly often on short underneath routes, but the slot receiver wasn't able to do much with them. Unlike 2016, it's been a quiet start to the season for Beasley, but his numbers could begin to pick up next week against the Cardinals.