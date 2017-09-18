Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Quiet performance despite eight targets Sunday
Beasley caught four of eight targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
With Dak Prescott unable to find anyone open down the field against a stingy Broncos secondary, the Cowboys' QB looked Beasley's way fairly often on short underneath routes, but the slot receiver wasn't able to do much with them. Unlike 2016, it's been a quiet start to the season for Beasley, but his numbers could begin to pick up next week against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Three grabs in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records two catches Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Without restrictions entering camp•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Hamstring injury continues to linger•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sidelined with hamstring injury•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...