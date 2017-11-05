Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ready to go for Week 9
Beasley (concussion) will suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Beasley revealed Friday that he cleared the concussion protocol and was able to turn in a full practice that same day, so there was never much concern about his availability for the weekend, despite the Cowboys designating him as questionable for the contest. He'll assume his usual duties as the Cowboys' top slot man, a role that hasn't yielded much volume this season. Beasley has been targeted no more than eight times in any of his seven games on the campaign and has a season high of 33 receiving yards.
