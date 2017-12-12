Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records season-high 59 yards Sunday
Beasley caught three of five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants.
It was his best yardage total of the season and the first time he's caught more than two passes in a game since Week 9. Beasley remains a secondary option in a low-volume Cowboys passing game, and Ezekiel Elliott's return in two weeks isn't likely to change that.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Two grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Just two catches Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns versus Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to play in Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ready to go for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Closes week with full practice•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...