Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records season-high 59 yards Sunday

Beasley caught three of five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants.

It was his best yardage total of the season and the first time he's caught more than two passes in a game since Week 9. Beasley remains a secondary option in a low-volume Cowboys passing game, and Ezekiel Elliott's return in two weeks isn't likely to change that.

