Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records two catches Saturday

Beasley hauled in both targets for 23 yards during Saturday's preseason win versus the Colts.

After getting the benefit of veteran days off in the Cowboys' first two exhibitions, Beasley didn't make an impact in the team's initial drive for a touchdown, but his presence in the slot was finally heard from during the second possession with a pair of catches. If Dez Bryant avoids the injury bug in 2017, as he has since Week 16 of last season, Beasley will be hard-pressed to lead the squad in targets, receptions and receiving yards for a second year in a row. However, repeating his 75-833-5 line on 98 targets is more likely with a healthy Bryant operating within in the offense.