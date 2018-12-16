Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Reinjures foot Sunday
Beasley sprained his right foot during Sunday's 23-0 loss at Indianapolis, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley initially suffered the injury in a Week 13 win against the Saints, and in two games in the meantime he's accounted for six catches (on 11 targets) for 60 yards. Because he's been able to play while hobbled, he likely will continue to do so while the Cowboys seek out an NFC East title for the third time in five seasons. However, his listing on injury reports this week will forecast whether or not that's the case.
