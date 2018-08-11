Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Remains sidelined Saturday

Beasley (groin) remains sidelined Saturday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley sat out Thursday's preseason opener but previously hadn't missed any practice time prior to Saturday. There's a good chance the Cowboys are taking a precautionary approach with the veteran receiver, though, and to date there's been no indication that Beasley is nursing a long-term injury.

