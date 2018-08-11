Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Remains sidelined Saturday
Beasley (groin) remains sidelined Saturday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley sat out Thursday's preseason opener but previously hadn't missed any practice time prior to Saturday. There's a good chance the Cowboys are taking a precautionary approach with the veteran receiver, though, and to date there's been no indication that Beasley is nursing a long-term injury.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sitting out first game of preseason•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Might be Prescott's most trusted target•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Faces added competition•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Facing competition from Hurns•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Makes little impact in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...