Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Return to practice imminent

Beasley (groin) is expected to practice this week, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley was a surprise scratch for the Cowboys' first preseason game Aug. 9 and has missed all action in the interim. Playing it safe with the veteran wide receiver likely was the best way to proceed, but the team may want Beasley to practice in full this week in order to clear him for Sunday's exhibition with the Cardinals. Once healthy, he'll act as a reliable option for Dak Prescott, who called Beasley his most-trusted receiver to convert a first down following Jason Witten's retirement, per Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

