Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Return to practice imminent
Beasley (groin) is expected to practice this week, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley was a surprise scratch for the Cowboys' first preseason game Aug. 9 and has missed all action in the interim. Playing it safe with the veteran wide receiver likely was the best way to proceed, but the team may want Beasley to practice in full this week in order to clear him for Sunday's exhibition with the Cardinals. Once healthy, he'll act as a reliable option for Dak Prescott, who called Beasley his most-trusted receiver to convert a first down following Jason Witten's retirement, per Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Out Week 2 of preseason•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sitting out first game of preseason•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Might be Prescott's most trusted target•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Faces added competition•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Facing competition from Hurns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?