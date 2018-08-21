Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Returns from groin injury
Beasley (groin) returned to practice Tuesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley hasn't practiced since the injury was first reported on the day of the Cowboys' preseason opener. He still has plenty of time to gear up for Week 1, even if he doesn't make it back for the third game of the preseason Sunday in Arizona. The 29-year-old figures to retain his role as the regular slot man in three-receiver formations.
