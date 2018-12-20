Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Returns to full participation
Beasley (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Beasley opened Week 16 with a limited session Wednesday, but his advance to full participation suggests his status isn't in any peril for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. While the wideout's health shouldn't impact his fantasy outlook, his lack of production of late -- 21 receptions for 178 yards and no touchdowns over the past seven games -- puts a cap on his fantasy upside.
