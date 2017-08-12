Play

Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ruled out Saturday

Beasley won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reports.

The Cowboys are simply resting their key offensive players, so Beasley's absence is not a concern. However, with Ryan Switzer (hamstring) not expected to play, it's unclear who will operate as the primary punt returner Saturday.

