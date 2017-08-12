Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ruled out Saturday
Beasley won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reports.
The Cowboys are simply resting their key offensive players, so Beasley's absence is not a concern. However, with Ryan Switzer (hamstring) not expected to play, it's unclear who will operate as the primary punt returner Saturday.
