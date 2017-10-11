Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores twice in loss
Beasley snagged four of six passes for 23 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 35-31 loss to Green Bay.
Beasley found the end zone as much in the first quarter of Sunday's game as his previous 13 games combined. The diminutive star is still struggling in his adjustment to a reduced role in Dallas' offense after being the go-to option last season. Despite Sunday's mini explosion, he still has yet to accumulate 35 yards in a game this season.
