Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns in win over Jags

Beasley caught nine of 11 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 40-7 win over the Jaguars.

Beasley was virtually the only Cowboys pass catcher to make a real impact, leading the team in targets, catches and yardage all by a hefty margin. He scored touchdowns of 17 and nine yards in the second quarter while helping his team to a 24-point lead at the half. Beasley averaged just 38.6 yards receiving coming into the day, but his usage in one, combined with the team's dramatic improvement on offense, could indicate a shift moving forward. He'll look to follow up this tremendous performance next Sunday in a divisional showdown with the Redskins.