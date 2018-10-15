Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns in win over Jags
Beasley caught nine of 11 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 40-7 win over the Jaguars.
Beasley was virtually the only Cowboys pass catcher to make a real impact, leading the team in targets, catches and yardage all by a hefty margin. He scored touchdowns of 17 and nine yards in the second quarter while helping his team to a 24-point lead at the half. Beasley averaged just 38.6 yards receiving coming into the day, but his usage in one, combined with the team's dramatic improvement on offense, could indicate a shift moving forward. He'll look to follow up this tremendous performance next Sunday in a divisional showdown with the Redskins.
