Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns versus Chiefs
Beasley caught four of six targets for 24 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Chiefs.
Beasley averaged an underwhelming six yards per reception, but he scored a pair of short touchdowns to help his team pull off the impressive home win. He was forced to battle through the league's concussion protocol throughout the week, but the fact that he finished third on the team in targets indicates he's progressed past the head injury completely. Furthermore, he could experience a spike in fantasy value next week against the Eagles if one or both of Dez Bryant (ankle) and Terrance Williams are forced to miss out after suffering injuries Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to play in Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ready to go for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Closes week with full practice•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Elevates to limited Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...