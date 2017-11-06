Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns versus Chiefs

Beasley caught four of six targets for 24 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Chiefs.

Beasley averaged an underwhelming six yards per reception, but he scored a pair of short touchdowns to help his team pull off the impressive home win. He was forced to battle through the league's concussion protocol throughout the week, but the fact that he finished third on the team in targets indicates he's progressed past the head injury completely. Furthermore, he could experience a spike in fantasy value next week against the Eagles if one or both of Dez Bryant (ankle) and Terrance Williams are forced to miss out after suffering injuries Sunday.