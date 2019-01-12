Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Seeking active status Saturday

Beasley (ankle) will take part in a pregame warmup with an expectation that he'll be active for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beasley predictably didn't practice this week due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in a wild-card win against the Seahawks. That said, if he shows well enough in the aforementioned workout, he's expected to miss the inactive list for the Cowboys' second outing of this postseason. In the end, it's difficult to forecast his workload, which was a season-low 41 percent of the team's offensive snaps last weekend.