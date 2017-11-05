Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to play in Week 9

Beasley (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Beasley was a full participant in practice by the end of the week and was removed from the concussion protocol Friday, eliminating any doubt that he would be available for Week 9. The slot receiver should be in store for his usual 25 to 40 snaps Sunday, but aside from a two-touchdown Week 5 performance against the Packers, Beasley hasn't seen enough red-zone looks or volume between the 20-yard lines to offer much appeal in shallower fantasy settings.