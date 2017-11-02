Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to practice Thursday

Beasley (concussion) will return to practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear if Beasley will be a full or limited participant in the session, but after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday, it sounds as though he's advanced to the next phase of the concussion protocol. Beasley will still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol, but if that happens within the next few days, he should be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.