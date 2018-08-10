Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sitting out first game of preseason
Beasley will sit out Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley is dealing with minor groin soreness but has not missed any practice, indicating that him sitting out is likely a precautionary measure. The slot receiver is a major part of the Cowboys' passing game, and the team is inclined to be risk averse when it comes to any ailment Beasley might be enduring.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Might be Prescott's most trusted target•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Faces added competition•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Facing competition from Hurns•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Makes little impact in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Out Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...