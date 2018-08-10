Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sitting out first game of preseason

Beasley will sit out Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley is dealing with minor groin soreness but has not missed any practice, indicating that him sitting out is likely a precautionary measure. The slot receiver is a major part of the Cowboys' passing game, and the team is inclined to be risk averse when it comes to any ailment Beasley might be enduring.