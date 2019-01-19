Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Slight rebound in 2018

Beasley finished the regular season with 65 catches on 87 targets for 672 yards and three touchdowns.

After a disappointing 2017, the slot receiver was able to rebound somewhat, although his numbers still didn't make him a particularly appealing fantasy asset. Beasley was in the final year of his contract, and while Jerry Jones is among the most loyal owners in the NFL when it comes to re-signing players, the Cowboys will have bigger priorities in free agency and a new offensive coordinator, so there's no guarantee the 29-year-old will be back in Dallas next season.