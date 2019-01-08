Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Spectator for practice
Beasley (ankle) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Though team owner Jerry Jones during a radio appearance earlier Tuesday that he's confident Beasley will be ready to go for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Rams, it's expected the slot receiver's practice reps will be restricted this week while he tends to a right ankle injury. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Beasley is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, an injury that often sidelines players for multiple games. However, given the high stakes of every game from here on out, Beasley likely intends to play through the issue at well below 100 percent health, as Jones' comments would suggest. Beasley will still probably need to put in a full practice by Thursday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...