Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Spectator for practice

Beasley (ankle) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Though team owner Jerry Jones during a radio appearance earlier Tuesday that he's confident Beasley will be ready to go for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Rams, it's expected the slot receiver's practice reps will be restricted this week while he tends to a right ankle injury. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Beasley is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, an injury that often sidelines players for multiple games. However, given the high stakes of every game from here on out, Beasley likely intends to play through the issue at well below 100 percent health, as Jones' comments would suggest. Beasley will still probably need to put in a full practice by Thursday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

