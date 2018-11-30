Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sprains foot

Beasley sprained his foot during Thursday's 13-10 win over the Saints, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jason Garrett is hopeful the injury won't lead to an extended absence, though he wasn't able to make any promises. Beasley has averaged just 4.4 targets in five games since the Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper, seeing far fewer opportunities despite playing approximately the same number of snaps.