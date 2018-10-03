Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Starts week limited
Beasley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Beasley played through the same injury last week and caught four of five targets for 53 yards in a 26-24 win over the Lions. With no setback reported, he should be able to give it a go Sunday night against the Texans.
