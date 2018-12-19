Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Still bothered by foot
Beasley (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Beasley initially hurt his foot in Week 13 and then aggravated the issue during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts. His ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests he'll continue to attempt fighting through the injury. Beasley hasn't scored a touchdown or topped 51 yards in a game since the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper.
