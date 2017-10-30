Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Taking it day to day
Beasley (concussion) is considered day-to-day, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
This is the typical outlook for concussions, given the unpredictable nature of recovery. Beasley suffered the injury in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Redskins, leaving Ryan Switzer as the Cowboys' slot receiver for most of the second half. Beasley finished with less than 25 yards for a fifth straight game.
