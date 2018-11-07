Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Targeted four times in loss
Beasley caught three of four passes for 16 yards during Monday's 28-14 loss to Tennessee.
Beasley was coming off of a two-game stretch in which he was targeted 19 times and tallied 157 total yards and two touchdowns. What we saw on Monday looked much closer to the modest production that Beasley put up earlier in the season. If you're looking for a glass-half-full view on Beasley's value with Amari Cooper now in the fold, you can point to the fact that Beasley's targets didn't absolutely tank like Allen Hurns' did. On the other hand, this is a huge step down from Beasley's past few performances. A favorable matchup against the Eagles' 25th-ranked pass defense looms Sunday.
