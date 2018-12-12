Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Targeted four times in win

Beasley caught two of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 29-23 win over the Eagles.

Beasley has now failed to reach 20 yards in three consecutive games despite Dak Prescott putting together two of his most prolific passing performances of the season during that span, including Sunday's 455-yard outing. Beasley has been about half as productive since Amari Cooper joined the lineup than before him. He's averaging 2.8 catches for 22.7 yards per game since Cooper came aboard as compared to 4.7 catches and 50 yards per game without him. Expect that trend to continue Sunday against the Colts' middle-of-the-road pass defense.

