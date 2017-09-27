Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Targeted just once in win
Beasley caught his lone target, a four-yard gain, in Monday's 28-17 win over Arizona.
After getting away from the run, largely because it was ineffective, against Denver, Dallas seemed to have readjusted the ship on Monday by loading up on the run and quick passes. That strategy would seem to benefit Beasley, but it was not meant to be. Having been targeted 13 times in the first two games of the season, and an average of 6.1 per game in 2016, consider this lack of usage a blip on the radar for Beasley.
