Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Three grabs in Sunday's win

Beasley caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.

He filled his usual role as a possession option for Dak Prescott on a night when neither offense looked especially sharp, but Beasley's circus catch early in the fourth quarter -- when he juggled the ball and pinned it against the nameplate on the back of his jersey before tiptoeing along the sidelines to stay in bounds and get a first down -- will probably be in heavy rotation in highlight reels for a while. Don't expect much improvement in his numbers next week when the Cowboys faces the tough Broncos secondary.