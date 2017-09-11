Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Three grabs in Sunday's win
Beasley caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.
He filled his usual role as a possession option for Dak Prescott on a night when neither offense looked especially sharp, but Beasley's circus catch early in the fourth quarter -- when he juggled the ball and pinned it against the nameplate on the back of his jersey before tiptoeing along the sidelines to stay in bounds and get a first down -- will probably be in heavy rotation in highlight reels for a while. Don't expect much improvement in his numbers next week when the Cowboys faces the tough Broncos secondary.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records two catches Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Without restrictions entering camp•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Hamstring injury continues to linger•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sidelined with hamstring injury•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Leads team in Week 17 receiving•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...