Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Time in Dallas could be nearing an end
Beasley's tenure in Dallas appears to be in jeopardy following the Cowboy's recent acquisitions, Brandon George of dallasnews.com reports.
Dallas went on a bit of shopping spree Saturday trading for speedy wideout Tavon Austin from the Rams. The move comes just one day after the Cowboys selected Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup in the third round of the NFL Draft. These two paired with the new arrivals Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson pose a bit of a threat to Beasley's long-term plans in Dallas. While there's nothing to suggest the Cowboys would gut Beasley in the coming days, this seems be a developing situation worth keeping tabs on throughout training camp.
