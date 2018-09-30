Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Totals 53 receiving yards amid ankle issue

Beasley (ankle) caught four of five targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions.

Beasley was hampered by an injury heading into the contest, but he tied for the team lead in targets while pacing the wideouts in catches and receiving yards. He was clearly hurting at times and required frequent trips to the sidelines in between plays. With that said, Beasley still came through with a solid performance and should be able to play next Sunday night against the Texans, barring a setback during the week.