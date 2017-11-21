Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Two grabs in Sunday's loss

Beasley caught two of four targets for only seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

It's the third time this season he's been held to single digits in yards. Beasley remains mostly an afterthought in the Cowboys' passing game, even with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) out of the lineup.

