Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Two grabs in Sunday's loss
Beasley caught two of four targets for only seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
It's the third time this season he's been held to single digits in yards. Beasley remains mostly an afterthought in the Cowboys' passing game, even with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) out of the lineup.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Just two catches Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns versus Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to play in Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Ready to go for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Closes week with full practice•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Clears concussion protocol•
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...