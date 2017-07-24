Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Unrestricted entering camp

Beasley (hamstring) will have no restrictions as the Cowboys start training camp, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley was sidelined for the entirety of Dallas' offseason program due to a lingering hamstring issue, but the shifty wideout has since ridded himself of that ailment. As a result, Beasley will be able to take on a full workload to start practices, providing quarterback Dak Prescott with his trusty safety blanket on underneath routes as they begin their second camp together.