Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Without restrictions entering camp
Beasley (hamstring) will have no restrictions as the Cowboys start training camp, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley was sidelined for the entirety of Dallas' offseason program due to a lingering hamstring issue, but the agile wideout has since recovered from that injury. As a result, Beasley will be able to take on a full workload to start practices, providing quarterback Dak Prescott with a trusted security blanket on underneath routes as the duo begins their second camp together.
