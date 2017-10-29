Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Won't return to game

Beasley (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against Washington, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley caught two passes for eight yards on three targets before exiting with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer replaced Beasley in the slot, joining Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams in three-wide formations. The Cowboys have a home game against the Chiefs in Week 9.