Hikutini signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hikutini, an undrafted tight end out of Louisville, has spent time with the 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys across his three years in the league. He'll look to carve out a role in Dallas this offseason.

