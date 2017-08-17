Cowboys' Connor Hamlett: On injured reserve
Hamlett (leg) was reverted to the Cowboys' injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Hamlett was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Tuesday after breaking his fibula, but he now will be placed on the team's injured reserve and be unable to play this season.
