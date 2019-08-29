McGovern (pectoral) suffered a setback and may not be able to play this season, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

McGovern has been out since suffering a pectoral strain in June and now his season is in jeopardy after the setback. The 21-year-old is likely to be placed on injured reserve, but the Cowboys could wait until after roster cutdowns Saturday to give the rookie third-round pick a chance of returning later in the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...