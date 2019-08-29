McGovern (pectoral) suffered a setback and may not be able to play this season, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

McGovern has been out since suffering a pectoral strain in June and now his season is in jeopardy after the setback. The 21-year-old is likely to be placed on injured reserve, but the Cowboys could wait until after roster cutdowns Saturday to give the rookie third-round pick a chance of returning later in the season.