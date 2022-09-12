Cowboys vice president Stephon Jones said Monday that McGovern (ankle) is expected to miss a week or two after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Jones mentioned that McGovern dealt with the same injury before, which should allow him to return quicker than expected. "It's one he's had before which, believe it or not, sometimes helps them get back sooner," Jones said. McGovern was forced out of Sunday's primetime matchup against the Buccaneers in the first quarter. In his absence, Matt Farniok will fill in at left guard unless the Cowboys look outside the organization for additional offensive line help.