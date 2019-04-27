Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Going to Dallas
The Cowboys selected McGovern in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 90th overall.
McGovern played both center and guard at Penn State, but the Cowboys evidently view him mainly as a guard. At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds he shows a toolsy nature otherwise, boasting standout numbers in the broad jump (112 inches) and agility score (12.23) for a player at his position. He could be insurance for Travis Frederick's predicament, as well.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...