Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Going to Dallas

The Cowboys selected McGovern in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 90th overall.

McGovern played both center and guard at Penn State, but the Cowboys evidently view him mainly as a guard. At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds he shows a toolsy nature otherwise, boasting standout numbers in the broad jump (112 inches) and agility score (12.23) for a player at his position. He could be insurance for Travis Frederick's predicament, as well.

