Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Remaining on IR
McGovern (pectoral) is not yet ready to resume practicing and may not be activated to the 53-man roster this season, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McGovern is working to recover from a torn pectoral suffered in training camp. It's looking increasingly likely that the rookie third-round pick will ultimately chalk up his 2019 season as a redshirt year.
