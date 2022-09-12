McGovern is believed to have sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McGovern was forced out of Sunday's season opener in the first quarter and will likely be forced to miss several weeks if his MRI confirms his diagnosis. Assuming McGovern misses additional time, Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko will likely see increased roles on the left side of the Cowboys' offensive line since Tyron Smith (knee) is also sidelined.