McGovern (pectoral) is still recovering from the pectoral injury he sustained in the offseason, but he won't be placed on the PUP list, DallasCowboys.com reports.

Head coach Jason Garrett said Friday the rookie will "ease back into" practice during training camp. McGovern is expected to provide some interior depth for Dallas this season, but if Connor Williams continues to struggle at left guard, a starting opportunity could open up later in the season for the 2019 third-round pick.