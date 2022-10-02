McGovern (ankle) is active Sunday against the Commanders, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McGovern has been out since Week 1 when he suffered a high-ankle sprain. He should resume his role of starting at left guard against Washington now that he's healthy enough to play.
