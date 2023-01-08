McGovern has been ruled active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
McGovern is in line to shift over Dallas' starting center with Tyler Biadasz (ankle) ruled out Week 18. As a result, Tyler Smith will likely finish out the 2022 regular season at left guard.
More News
-
Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Will play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Connor McGovern: May not be ready to retun•
-
Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Slated for MRI•
-
Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Won't return Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Connor McGovern: Takes first-team reps•