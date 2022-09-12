McGovern has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
McGovern sustained his ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener. Although he tested the injury on the sideline following his exit, he'll be unavailable for the remainder of the game. Tyler Smith should see additional playing time for the Cowboys to close out Sunday's matchup.
