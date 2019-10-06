McGovern (pectoral) is progressing in his recovery from a torn pectoral and is almost back to full strength, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McGovern was the Cowboys' third-round pick this offseason but landed on IR after tearing his pectoral in training camp. The interior offensive lineman could be activated after Week 8 if he's healthy and the team determines they could use another backup at the position.