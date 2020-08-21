site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-connor-williams-at-full-strength | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Connor Williams: At full strength
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams (knee) has been practicing at full capacity after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery back in November, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Williams is competing with Connor McGovern for the starting position at left guard after missing the last quarter of the season due to a torn ACL.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read