Coach Jason Garrett called Williams (knee) "day-to-day" Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last Wednesday, and does not appear in line to miss much time as he recovers. Williams seems to have a real shot of suiting up against the Falcons on Sunday if he's able to return to practice this week. If Williams remains sidelined for any amount of time, expect one of Adam Redmond or Xavier Su'a-Filo to serve as the Cowboys' starting left guard.

