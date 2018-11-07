Cowboys' Connor Williams: Dealing with knee injury
Williams suffered a knee injury during Monday's loss to the Titans and could be facing arthroscopic surgery, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to head coach Jason Garrett, Williams managed to play through the injury Monday night but said it flared up Tuesday. The rookie left guard has started all eight games this season. Xavier Sua-Filo would be an option to fill in if Williams misses an extended period of time.
