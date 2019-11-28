Play

Williams (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game with the Bills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It is not clear if this is an aggravation of Williams' previous knee injury or a different one altogether. Xavier Su'a-Filo replaced the 22-year-old when he was sidelined in Week 11 and likely will do so again.

