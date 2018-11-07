Williams will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee performed Wednesday, but he could return as soon as Nov. 18 against Atlanta, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Williams' knee injury surfaced during Monday's game against the Titans, but it appears he's avoided serious damage. While he remains on the sideline, look for either Adam Redmond or Xavier Su'a-Filo to take over at left guard for the Cowboys.

